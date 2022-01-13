Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 12 in the Netherlands, Galaxy A52s 5G on the way [update]

End of last year Samsung has started rolling out the Android 12 update to a whole slew of flagships starting in 2020, and this update is also starting in the Netherlands. In this article, you can read what are the next Samsung phones.

Update 06/01/2022: Samsung is rolling out Android 12 to more Galaxy phones. We have updated and republished this article.

Update 10/01/2022: Samsung is rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy S10 series. We have updated and republished this article.

Update 12/01/2022: Samsung is rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy A72. We have updated and republished this article.

Update 13/01/2022: Samsung is rolling out Android 12 to the Galaxy S20 FE. We have updated and republished this article.

Samsung on Android 12

Google launched Android 12 in October 2021 and Samsung was eager to make its own version, A user interface 4, to be deployed on various Galaxy phones. After a short testing period where the Galaxy s21, from S21 More of S21 Ultra in the Netherlands first. Moments later, the worldwide rollout of Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 (FE), Note 20, in Z Fold 2 launched, and the Galaxy A series also receives the update In certain regions inside.

It is important to us which devices will receive the Android 12 update in the Netherlands when. After the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, it is now the turn of Galaxy S20 FE. Android 12 update for the Galaxy a52 is being rolled out in France, Luxembourg, Poland and Switzerland.

These phones have received the Android 12 update:

Samsung galaxy a72

Samsung Galaxy S10-series

Samsung Galaxy S20-series

Samsung Galaxy S21-series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 / Tab S7 +

Thanks for the screenshot, Marco!

New in Android 12 on Samsung phones

Samsung has its variant of Android 12 in an extended video Pin up. In the software shell we see, among other things, Material You, the new android 12 theme with vibrant colors based on your background. Samsung offers a number of color palettes for this, so you can change the way your smartphone looks – from the home screen to icons, menus, buttons, and background. There are also new privacy features, widgets, and camera improvements. Also, there is a wider range of emoji, GIFs, and stickers. You find here all the news Android 12 on Samsung phones.

– Find out more under the pictures –

Color palettes in a user interface 4

Download Android 12

The update will roll out live to the Samsung phones mentioned above. As soon as the update arrives on your device, you will see a notification in the notification bar. You can also manually check for the update: Settings> Software update> Download and install.

Are you receiving the update on your Samsung phone? Then stop what you’re doing and let us know in the comments below this article.