The settlers preview – Tweakers

Title The settlers Platform the Windows Developer Ubisoft Düsseldorf Editor Ubisoft Release date March 17, 2022

The Settlers is one of the oldest series in Ubisoft’s catalog. However, the French publisher has struggled with it for some time. Previously there had been the difficult development of The Settlers: Kingdoms of Anteria, which, according to Settlers fans and Ubisoft himself, strayed too far from the formula and therefore in 2016 as Ancient Kingdoms would be released. However, the development of the latest edition of The Settlers is not going smoothly either. We have already seen this new version at E3 2018 pass by, billed as a major reboot of the series. At the time, Ubisoft was aiming for a 2019 release of the game. It was postponed to 2020, and then it calmed down. It is now clear that the game will be released in March of this year, still under the title The Settlers.

How much of a reboot the game is we can judge by then. However, we can already tell you something about it, as we were able to take our first hesitant steps into the gaming world. In the last few days we have been allowed to play the version which will soon be available to everyone in as a beta test. Don’t imagine too much. This is a limited test in which only a few skirmishes can be played. There are exactly two cards available. The first card is for two players or one player facing the computer. The second card is for four players, or for a duo against the PC.

Medieval

First of all, let’s go back in time, to be precise until 2018, when Ubisoft first mentioned this reboot. That year we got to see a game that Ubisoft effectively reverted to the original. That is, this new version is an old school style game. The settlers you control are again men and women with a medieval appearance and they look just as colorful and funny as in the original. You see the farmer, blacksmith, and soldier bump into a smooth green lawn again on their way to work.

2018 trailer