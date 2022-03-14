Sailors for Sustainability: Young Scientists

sustainability education; learned young is made old.

We are amazed at what is growing in the organic school garden at Riverview School in Kerikeri. Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, cauliflower, cherries, watermelon, bananas, apples and even apricots. We know that the climate of Northland, New Zealand’s northernmost province, is the perfect place to grow fruit and vegetables. But we didn’t expect ten-year-olds to work there already.

Education for sustainability

“You’ll get to experience the Garden to Table program up close,” says Susan proudly. She works at the Northland Regional Council as a coordinator for Enviroschools. “We encourage schools to include sustainability in their curriculum,” Susan said. “I’m going to show you today how they do it.” Each class prepared a presentation on sustainable projects for us. One group deals with gardening, the other with initiatives to reduce plastic waste. The older students deal with nature restoration. They show us the mini-documentary they made about their trip to Urupukapuka. It is the largest island in the neighboring Bay of Islands – we visited it ourselves. Large parts of Urupukapuka were once deforested to make way for sheep pastures. Fortunately, nature is being restored through a replanting program. The students learned all about the particular birds of the island and the pests that threaten the ecosystem. In the documentary, they are seen planting trees and checking stoat or rat traps. For example, they helped keep alien pests away from the island.

blue vests

The students’ enthusiasm is contagious. They tell us about the school garden and the dishes they prepare with their own ingredients. Icing on the cake, they serve us a lunch with products from the school garden. A group of students of different ages accompanies us. They are the Eco warriors, recognizable by their blue vests. “We make sure that all the waste is sorted and that nothing ends up on the ground,” explains a clever boy of about nine years old. After a short silence, he adds, “And we tell our classmates to bring reusable items, like containers and water bottles. Otherwise, we will continue to clean.

valuable lessons

Principal Ken McLeay is visibly proud of his students. He is a strong supporter of the Enviroschools program. “The initiative fits perfectly with the values ​​of sustainability that we stand for as a school,” he says. “It goes beyond taking care of nature. We also educate students about Maori culture, for example using the native language and teaching them customs such as Haka. That’s why you were greeted in the traditional way this morning. Embedding the ideal of sustainability is not limited to the curriculum, according to Ken. “We looked at how to make the school building more sustainable and proposed solar energy. That’s why there are now 52 solar panels on the roof. Students can monitor what we produce and consume. Ken is convinced that his students learn valuable lessons from sustainability programs. “They bring it home and convince their parents too.”

green-gold

Riverview School has been an active participant in the Enviroschools program for years. Susan is here today to celebrate the school’s achievement of the highest possible status: green gold. To celebrate this success, the green-gold flag is hoisted. “For the children, it’s recognition of their work. And we really like it,” laughs Susan, dressed in green and gold for the occasion.

Started in 1993

About 1,400 schools in New Zealand – with a total of 330,000 pupils – participate in the Enviroschools programme. No less than 145 regional coordinators and support staff supervise teachers and provide teaching materials. These are impressive numbers, especially considering that Enviroschools began as a small project in 1993. It was a response to the 1992 Earth Summit call to “think globally and act locally”. After that, the network grew rapidly, partly thanks to all the partners. The government funds and a national foundation supports the programs.

Local approach

“Schools often start by making buildings and energy supplies more sustainable,” says Susan. “Then they move on to waste management and recycling. The inclusion of programs in education requires a lot of dedication and continuity, which is usually only in order after a few years. Enviroschools wants to create a healthy, peaceful and sustainable world by learning and acting together. Students take center stage and are encouraged to share their ideas. They explore indigenous wisdom, work with people from diverse communities and thus discover their own passion and qualities.

Every school is different

The schools themselves decide how far they go with the curriculum. “We don’t impose anything, but support and bring new ideas. Because every school is unique, with its own ecology, history, culture and community, the Enviroschools program is different everywhere,” said Susan. “What the projects have in common is that students learn to connect with nature with their head, hands and heart. She beams as she tells us about the wonderful things the program has already done. “Many initiatives around recycling and green building. We have already built a small house and a hotel for worms and insects. A group of high school students even enthusiastically participate in a competition to make their own electric vehicles.

Success through collaboration

The success of New Zealand’s Enviroschools is due in large part to the collaboration and support of the community. Local businesses, social organizations and parents who donate, but also people who help as volunteers or share their knowledge. This helps schools with practical projects and the development of their sustainability programs. The thousands of projects that create healthy, peaceful and sustainable communities, and the hundreds of thousands of children who learn from them, inspire us. Durability thus becomes the norm from an early age. Children learn to act on their own, they connect communities and thus bring about change. When the twig is bent, the tree is tilted. As far as we are concerned, it will be a New Zealand export product.

