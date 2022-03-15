A customer was outraged that no one is working in the library and left a note. He wanted to borrow CDs but couldn’t find any employees anywhere. That’s why he took the CDs with him.

Comments on Facebook

The municipality, which is responsible for the library, only learned after hours that the doors were open and hundreds of people had entered. This realization only came when townspeople left comments about the incident on the municipality’s Facebook page.

The municipality sent a security guard to the building, who called everyone to leave. Not a single book was stolen, according to library staff. It is not clear if the CDs were returned. “We are grateful for the honesty of the people who searched the library during these hours,” said a spokesperson for the municipality.

Rare error

An investigation is underway into the cause of the open doors. For the system to fail like this is, according to the spokesperson, “very rare”. The council will ensure that this does not happen again.