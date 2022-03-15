New Zealand library accidentally opens but no one steals book
Due to improper programming of the library’s entrance gates, the gates opened on Waitangi Day early last month. However, because of this national holiday, no one was working in one of the largest libraries in the country.
At least 380 visitors
Documents released by the municipality show that the library was visited by 380 people that morning. They walked around the library, read books and also borrowed documents thanks to the automatic machines. 147 books would have been lent by the machines. This writes The Guardian†
A customer was outraged that no one is working in the library and left a note. He wanted to borrow CDs but couldn’t find any employees anywhere. That’s why he took the CDs with him.
Comments on Facebook
The municipality, which is responsible for the library, only learned after hours that the doors were open and hundreds of people had entered. This realization only came when townspeople left comments about the incident on the municipality’s Facebook page.
The municipality sent a security guard to the building, who called everyone to leave. Not a single book was stolen, according to library staff. It is not clear if the CDs were returned. “We are grateful for the honesty of the people who searched the library during these hours,” said a spokesperson for the municipality.
Rare error
An investigation is underway into the cause of the open doors. For the system to fail like this is, according to the spokesperson, “very rare”. The council will ensure that this does not happen again.
