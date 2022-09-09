Runners plead for earlier start to European Marathon Championship due to heat

About fifty athletes appealed to the organization of the European Athletics Championships in Munich via an open letter to bring forward the start time of the marathon. The marathon for women and men is scheduled for next Monday and the temperature in the German city is expected to soar well above 30 degrees Celsius on that day. The start of the women’s race is given at 10:30 a.m., the men will begin their race over 42.195 kilometers one hour later.

The German Athletes’ Union called on the organization in an open letter, signed by around 50 athletes from various countries, to start the marathon earlier in the day as it is a bit cooler then. A Dutch participant, Tom Hendrikse, 23, had his name written under the letter. “It is the job of the organizer to protect the health of the athletes,” said German runner Fabienne Königstein, head of the athletes’ union. “We all want the marathon to attract as wide an audience as possible and that is why it is of course important that the race is broadcast on television. But these considerations must not lead to health risks for the athletes. According to the athletes, the objections expressed earlier against the late start time have been dismissed for the time being. “We don’t think the organizers are going to change their minds, so we are making our wish public now.” In Nienke Brinkman, the Netherlands have a medal candidate in the marathon. Brinkman (28) finished second in Rotterdam in April and dipped with 2.22.51 almost a minute below Lornah Kiplagat’s 19-year-old Dutch record. His name is not on the letter.