RPC athlete wins Paralympic silver in table tennis

In the final, the Russian athlete lost to Kelly van Zon who represented the Netherlands 8:11, 11: 3, 11: 4, 5:11, 8:11. Athletes performed in class 7 for people with a weakened musculoskeletal system.

Safonova, 33, is a sports teacher in Russia. In 2012, she finished third at the London Paralympic Games, representing Ukraine. She joined the Russian Paralympic team in 2016. In 2017, she won the European and World Championships.

The RPC team is currently fourth in medal count, with 15 gold, 11 silver and 28 bronze. China is currently in first place (47-30-29), followed by the United Kingdom (24-19-19) and the United States in third place (15-17-9).

The 2020 Paralympic Summer Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to host the Olympic Games in summer and the 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. for a year due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

The RPC team at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan

The Russian national team of athletes at the 2020 Paralympic Summer Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the total number of RPC delegations in Tokyo is 432 people. Selected Paralympic athletes from Russia compete for medals in 19 of the 22 sports competitions in the quadrennial program.

Russian athletes compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games under the flag and emblem of the Russian Paralympic Committee (PRC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The Russian national anthem is also subject to sanctions during the Paralympic Games in Japan. Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto was chosen to be performed at the Russian Paralympic Award Ceremonies in Tokyo.