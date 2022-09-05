Roosendaal barracks command died after shooting in US

The Dutch commando who ended up in a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the United States, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. His family and colleagues were there. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Monday morning.

The Commando Corps (KCT) soldier was shot overnight Friday to Saturday (US time). At the Engelbrecht van Nassaukazerne in Roosendaal, the home base of the elite corps, the flag is at half mast. Two commandos were also injured in the firefight. Their condition is unchanged, says the Defense. “They are knowledgeable and approachable.”

No further announcement will be made on the age of the deceased commando, a defense spokesman said. The ages of the two injured commandos are also not disclosed.

“Tragic and unnecessary”

The Royal Netherlands Army speaks of a “tragic and senseless shooting incident” as a result of which the soldier died.

The shooting happened during the army’s free time. The commandos are on exercise in the state of Indiana. Other Dutch commandos stayed at the hotel where the shooting took place. Local police are investigating the shooting.

“No clean research”

Three Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detectives have now arrived in Indianapolis, a Royal Netherlands Marechaussee spokesperson said. They are there to collect their own information. On the spot they try to explain what happened, specifies the spokesperson.

The three detectives will not start their own investigation, the spokesperson points out. “We don’t have any skills there.” Detectives can, if they wish, support the local police.

The defense has not yet received any new information from local police on the progress of the investigation and possible arrests, the defense spokesperson said.