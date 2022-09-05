Orange with a team almost in form dueling for a World Cup ticket: only Van de Sanden uncertain | NOW

National coach Andries Jonker can have an almost fit selection on Tuesday for the crucial duel with Iceland for a World Cup ticket. Only Shanice van de Sanden is a question mark, Jonker said during a digital press briefing on Monday.

Van de Sanden, 29, was in the stands for Friday’s friendly against Scotland, which Orange won 2-1 in the last minute thanks to a goal from Fenna Kalma. The right-winger has been brought back to Orange by new national coach Jonker, after being overtaken by his predecessor Mark Parsons for the European Championship in England.

Lineth Beerensteyn will make her comeback in the competition selection this Tuesday. The Juventus striker was absent due to physical complaints against Scotland. Besides Beerensteyn and Van de Sanden, Romée Leuchter, Lisa Doorn and the returning Kika van Es were in the stands. Jonker has called up 26 players for this international fixture, so three are still out of match selection.

The Netherlands must win the qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday for direct qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The losing World Cup runner-up from three years ago is one point behind leaders Iceland at the start of the final round.

Only the winner of the group qualifies directly for the World Cup. In case of defeat or draw, the play-offs remain for the Netherlands. They will be played next month. Even if the Netherlands loses these play-offs, there is still a second chance in the intercontinental play-offs.

The Netherlands-Iceland start at 8.45pm on Tuesday at the Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht and are led by England referee Rebecca Welch. Last September, the Orange team won 0-2 in Iceland thanks to goals from Daniëlle van de Donk and Jackie Groenen. At the last European Championship, Iceland was already eliminated in the group stage. The Netherlands found themselves defending champions in the quarter-finals.