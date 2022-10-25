Romee Strijd gives a home tour through a dream villa that’s finally finished

“Welcome to our much anticipated home visit. We’re finally done with our home. We’re ready to show you our home, so let’s go inside,” Romee said at the start of the vlog. Anyone who takes a first look inside immediately sees that little time has been spent on choosing a color scheme anyway. Everything is the same beige color: the floor, the walls and the ceiling. “The whole house has the same style”, Laurens assures us, when we were already expecting it. Even the little Mint’s play corner has the same color. Normally there are colorful toys, according to Romee. “But we’ve put that aside for now, so it looks a little better on camera.” Romee and Laurens also love organic shapes. They point this out several times to vlog viewers in their English with a Dutch accent.

Good news for the couple’s friends and family: there’s a guest bedroom. The only downside is that it doesn’t have a window so it can feel a bit claustrophobic. Either way, you can still sleep in a bedroom where everything really is the same color. And of course Romee also has a dressing room, in the same color. By the time you get to this point in the video, you’re almost surprised by some pairs of shoes that have color. Mint’s room and future baby’s room don’t have a single sparkle of color except for some purple baby clothes. Romée and Laurens’ bathroom has a special shower. They put a little bench under the shower head. “Before, we didn’t want a bench in the shower, but now we don’t shower standing up anymore.” Romee finds showering especially useful since she became pregnant.

Behind the house there is also a large backyard, with swimming pool, jacuzzi and a real gym. There are a few plants in it, but not many, Laurens sees that too. “It could be a little greener, but it’s a process. Now it’s very modern and simplistic.” In summer, Romée, Laurens and their daughter often sit by the pool. All in all, it’s clear that Romee and Laurens found plenty of design inspiration for their home when they went to The Kardashians looked, given that the furnishing is very similar to this. Want to see inside with your own eyes? Then watch the vlog below.

