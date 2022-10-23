Overwatch 2 Review – Tweakers

Monitor 2 Overwatch 2 is largely similar to Overwatch 1, with minor changes to gameplay tactics, new characters, new maps, a new mode, and a new revenue model. Is it bad? Yes and no. Just like its predecessor, Overwatch 2 is a good game and therefore very fun to play. But after weeks of server issues and bugs, it’s hard to get really excited. It doesn’t look like a worthy sequel at this point, without the co-op mode which won’t be added until 2023. That hurts even more, since the old Overwatch has hardly been updated for years as the The development team was too busy with Overwatch 2. That the outcome of this choice was disappointing is of course very ironic.

Overwatch 2 is a great shooter, especially if you play it with friends. The game offers little new compared to its predecessor, but a few minor changes have profound implications for how this team game is played. It’s not really surprising, because we already knew that from previous beta sessions. In fact, we all knew that when Overwatch 2 was announced in 2019, because the core of Overwatch is very solid and Overwatch 2 mainly builds on that. Overwatch 2 is also a multiplayer game that combines team tactics with a wide array of colorful characters (the “heroes”) with special superpowers. This cast is brought to life through conversations and information in-game, but also outside of it, for example in comics and short animations. The heroes are recognizable and interesting, and their lyrics are really well written.

The first Overwatch was also a very good multiplayer game: six against six, a clear objective, many levels, many modes and many ways to play. It doesn’t matter how you help in Overwatch, as long as you help. Can’t aim very well? No problem, because then you can play as a support class and still be important. The support does not appeal to you? Try it as a Tank, which can take more damage.

Not a worthy sequel

All of these different playstyles came together in the first Overwatch under some sort of overarching tactic, the so-called meta. In recent years, there has been some wear and tear on this meta. The action had become very static. Players mainly fought tanks that blocked the attack with their large shields. This caused obvious bottlenecks in levels, where players got “stuck”. The game’s developer, Blizzard, tried to fix this problem, but the games remained predictable. However, Overwatch had also become predictable on another front: the game received hardly any updates, as Blizzard’s development team was busy with the second part. It’s ironic, of course: Overwatch has actually been “held hostage” by its own sequel for years.

The most painful part of this story, however, is that even after all this waiting, Overwatch 2 is still not finished. The game was supposed to launch with a narrative co-op mode, but to everyone’s surprise, Blizzard recently announced that this content isn’t in the game yet. Blizzard says it won’t add the mode to the game until 2023. What’s left is the multiplayer portion of the game. Overwatch 2 doesn’t offer more at this time.

The numerous server issues do not make it easy to review this game. We were only able to play it properly a week after release. Additionally, bugs resulted in the temporary removal of two characters, Torbjörn and Bastion, from the game. All of this makes reviewing Overwatch 2 a crime; the game is not over yet. At the same time, it has just been released as a free game in which players can spend money as they wish.