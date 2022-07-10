Rockstar is phasing out Red Dead Online support

rock star go more major updates for Red Dead Online† In a press release, they let fans know that they will now be approaching Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode support differently. Rockstar wants to focus more on the development of GTA VI.

Instead of major annual content updates, this year will “build on existing modes”, adding just a few Telegram missions. They promise to continue showcasing the creative endeavors of the community.

Support for the game seems to be fading so slowly, which isn’t surprising. Rockstar has been increasingly focused on the next Grand Theft Auto game in recent years; something they themselves admit in the news item.

GTA Online, meanwhile, only seems to be getting more updates. In the coming weeks, new missions will be added, weapons will be further balanced and a number of improvements will be made. Additionally, the amount of GTA Dollars paid per mission will increase.

Not too long ago, GTA V was being remastered for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar also offered a subscription service for the game’s online mode benefits, which was not appreciated by fans.



