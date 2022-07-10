we will see these cosmic crown jewels on tuesday

We finally know what objects James Webb photographed and what we’ll see in pictures next Tuesday. That’s an impressive list!

We are just days away from NASA releasing the first color images from the James Webb Telescope. We don’t know much about the photos yet, other than that, according to the US space agency, they will “certainly produce a wow.” Yesterday we had already see a taste†

Now the European Space Agency reveals what objects James Webb had in his sights recently and where we see color photos of, namely:

– The Carina Nebula. This nebula was photographed in 2010 by the Hubble telescope† It is one of the largest and brightest nebulae visible from Earth’s surface. Many stars are born in this nebula. The Carina Nebula is 7,600 light years from Earth.

– The spectrum of WASP-96b. It is a large exoplanet, or a planet outside our solar system. WASP-96b is 1,150 light-years from Earth and orbits its parent star every 3.4 days. The atmosphere of WASP-96b is completely cloudless and it is quite rare.

– NGC 3132, or the so-called South Ring Nebula† This is a planetary nebula in the constellation of Veil. The nebula is 2,000 light years from Earth. A planetary nebula is a cloud of gas growing around a dying star. The nebula measures half a light year in diameter.

– The Stephan Quintet is a group of galaxies 290 million light-years from Earth. This group appears to be made up of five galaxies, but it was later revealed that one galaxy – NGC 7320 – is much closer to Earth than the other members. In fact, it’s a quartet.

– The last object is SMACS 0723. It is a cluster of galaxies. This cluster forms a cosmic lens, amplifying the light from distant and faint background galaxies.

Three more nights of sleep and then we’ll see those photos and after decades we’ll finally have a good idea of ​​the capabilities and possibilities of the spiritual successor to the Hubble Telescope.