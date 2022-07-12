A booster from space company SpaceX has exploded during a test in the US state of Texas, confirms SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. A video of the explosion is also posted on Twitter. “Not good. The team is examining the damage,” Musk tweeted.

The first stage of the vehicle, the so-called Super Heavy Booster 7, is a component with 33 rocket engines. In the future, this thruster will put the second stage of the Starship spacecraft into orbit.

The second stage of Starship, which will carry thousands of Starlink satellites into space, was not yet on the booster when it exploded.

Starship is the largest rocket ever built. Musk had hoped the Starship would make its first test flight in space in July, but that became uncertain due to the booster explosion.

Video footage shows a large fireball after the explosion. An hour later, smoke was still coming out of the booster. According to website Gizmodo It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the explosion.

The explosion happened around the same time that NASA and US President Joe Biden showed the first color image taken by the James Webb Telescope.

SpaceX currently transports cargo and astronauts to and from the International Space Station, but the company’s goal is to facilitate the colonization of the planet Mars.

Starship must become the vehicle that “set foot” on the red planet. The rocket should also enable commercial flights to the moon.