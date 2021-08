YOKOKAMA, Japan (AP) – When Megan Robino offered to take her time, she tried to be as quiet as possible at the time.

“You can take one and lose, or take one and win,” he said. “It happens in two ways. “

He’s a winner.

The United States advanced to the women’s Olympic Games semifinals 4-2 after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

USA goalkeeper Alyssa Neher blocked Vivian Midema’s first attempt in the shootout, after which Robinho saved a shot from Anik Nuven for his penalty.

After Robino’s conversion, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and successfully smiled.

She later joked about the pressure.

“I try to stay calm. I always think to myself, “The worst that can happen is to lose everything,” she laughed.

Maidema scored twice when controlling the Netherlands and allowed 10 goals for the game – an Olympic record. But the Dutch are going home.

Maidema gave the Netherlands the lead in the 18th minute, but the Americans equalized when Sam Mavis scored on Lynn Williams’ 28th ball. Williams gave the advantage to the Americans on the 31st.

Maiema, who made his 100th game for the Netherlands, was 2-2 in the 54th game. Nehru saved Lee Martens’ penalty kick in the 81st minute and the game went into overtime.

” I felt good. I should have taken the penalty in the game, “said Maiema. But that’s life. It’s football and I want to move forward.”

Nahor was as cool as he was during the match, downplaying his own performance while complimenting his teammates.

“The team kept pushing for 90 minutes, 120 minutes and we were hoping to find a way to do it,” Neher said. “Four players scored 4 out of 4 balls.

The United States will face their nemesis Canada in Kashima on Monday. The Canadians reached the semi-finals 4-3 on penalties with a goalless draw against Brazil in Rifu.

The Americans went to a shootout for the fifth time in a big game. The last time was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, when the United States was knocked out by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

“To end a game is a very cruel way,” said Robino. “Missing something sucks and it fails. But that’s not what we are today. “

Friday’s match at the International Stadium brought together the two teams that played in the World Cup final in France two years ago. The Americans won 2-0, then the crowd chanted “Equal pay!” »Support the team’s legal battle for equality with the men’s national team.

With United coach Vladko Antonowski lining up for Friday’s game, Robinho, Alex Morgan, Kristen Press and Rose Lovelle were initially on the bench.

The tough game was the last hurdle for the United States, a particularly unusual competition. The usually strong Americans lost 3-0 to Sweden before beating New Zealand 6-1. They then advanced to the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw with Australia.

The United States has not been closed since 2017.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, broke the Olympic record with 21 goals in the group stage – the previous record of 16 in the United States in 2012.

Maidema, who plays for England club Arsenal, is just 25 and is already the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 84 goals in 100 appearances. Top scorer in the Women’s Super League in England.

The United States also played the Netherlands in Preda in November and won 2-0. The Americans had not lost in 44 straight games before losing to Sweden at the Tokyo Games.

In Rifu, Canadian goalkeeper Stéphanie Lape stopped Rafael’s attempt and was chased by her teammates. Canada has won bronze medals at the last two Olympic Games.

Australia advanced to the semi-finals, beating Great Britain 4-3 in overtime at Kashima. Modildas faces Sweden and beats Japan 3-1 in Saitama.

