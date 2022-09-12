Robbie Williams regrets letting his career in the United States come to an end | Music

Robbie Williams had a chance to break into the United States, but turned down every offer that came his way. The British singer regrets that afterwards, he says in conversation with by Volkskrant

Although the 48-year-old singer is not a household name in the United States, there have been no real big hits. Because Williams could not walk normally in Europe, he decided to move to the United States. “It was the same as the one that drove Michael Jackson to madness. That’s why I fled to Los Angeles,” says the artist.

“Not to get there, but to escape the madness here. In Los Angeles, I could live in complete anonymity, even though I was sitting in the closet of a house. In America, I could be Bruce Wayne, while I was in the rest of the world was Batman. And even though I was there alone, I felt much more alone in London with 24 hour security.

Despite the fact that it was not his goal to make a permanent breakthrough in the United States, Williams received several offers. “All these talent contests with their juries wanted me, but I said no to everything,” says de angels-singer.

“I sometimes regret it a little, because it seems very fun to do, such a The voice. But now they probably don’t want me anymore and I’m going to have to invent my own talent contest. Yes, that’s what I want: to become Mole Jan, or what’s your media mogul’s name? Ah yes, Jean de Mol.”

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”