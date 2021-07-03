Rinus van Kalmthout is allowed to run again this weekend | HC News

MAIN VILLAGE Rinus ‘VeeKay’ van Kalmthout can once again be seen on the tarmac during the next NTT INYDCAR Series race, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Young Hoofddorper was allowed to run.

VeeKay returns after a short absence due to injuries. Shortly after the doubles program weekend in Detroit, he crashed while riding his racing bike. The 20-year-old driver broke his collarbone. Despite immediate surgery and a speedy recovery, IndyCar medical staff banned her from competing in IndyCar’s final race, the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America.

“Luckily I can run again,” said an elated VeeKay from the United States. “It was very unfortunate to miss the Road America race, but with the help of the IndyCar medical team and my Ed Carpenter Racing team, my recovery was quick and I will be able to drive again next weekend. “

“The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is also one of my favorite circuits in the US, I have fond memories of the last few times I was active here. Ed Carpenter Racing is having a successful season so far. I’ll do my best to add a new chapter to that next weekend, ”VeeKay concluded combatively.

The Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio will take place on Sunday July 4 – Independence Day. The eighty-lap race begins around 6 p.m. Dutch time.