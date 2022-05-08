Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty opens six more physical stores in the US

After announcing the first five physical stores in January this year, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty is now opening six additional physical stores in the United States, the brand reported on Instagram. The new stores will open in Chicago, Long Island, Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis and Newark.

In January, the brand opened its first brick store in Las Vegas, soon to be followed by stores in Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington DC. the announcement in January took place following a Bloomberg interview with Christine Pendarvis, co-president and chief merchandising and design officer of Savage x Fenty. In this conversation, she announced at the time that the opening of physical stores in the United States will take place with the possibility of expanding into Europe later.

According to WWD, Savage x Fenty is not yet responding to questions about when stores will open. Christiane Pendarvis, co-president and chief merchandise officer of Savage x Fenty, said at the ICR 2022 retail conference in January this year, according to WWD that: “Retail offers the brand the opportunity to better support current subscribers and generate new subscribers.”

Savage x Fenty was launched in 2018 as an inclusive lingerie brand for all body types. Most notably, the label has become known for its annual fashion show, presented via Amazon Prime, with a diverse cast of celebrities showing off its lingerie selections.