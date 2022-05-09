Emma Hester, a Dutch singer, sings the popular Pakistani song Basuri

Emma Hester is a Dutch singer and television personality. She is known for covering popular songs and uploading them to her own YouTube channel,

Emma Hesters. The beautiful Dutch singer has just recorded a cover of the Pakistani song Basuri. Pasuri song performed by Ali Sethi and Shai Gil.

Coke Studio’s original song Pasoori was released about three months ago. Coke Studio is a singing competition in Pakistan. It has become extremely popular not only in Pakistan but also abroad.

Ali Sethi is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, composer and author. Ali rose to fame with the publication of his first novel, The Wish Maker. Chandni Rat, Ishq, Dil Lagain, Jolon Main Rang and many more songs are some of the many famous songs.

Shay Gil is Basuri’s other vocalist. Chai’s first single is called Gil Pasori. The song received a lot of attention and went viral within days.

Basuri is Coke Studio’s first song to make the Spotify chart for “Viral 50”.

On Spotify’s global charts, Pasoori debuted at number 161. Other Hindi songs covered by Emma Chand include Balian, Dil Ko Kar Aya, Bigley Bigley and more. Emma writes about Basuri in English, but the basic repetitive phrases are written in Urdu.

Check out Emma’s Basuri cover which is adored by her Pakistani fans!!!

