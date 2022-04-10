Rico Verhoeven will be back in the ring this fall in a busy new evening schedule
The HIT IT evening program will be held on October 29. In addition to kickboxing competitions, various domestic and foreign artists will also offer musical performances.
Rico Verhoeven announced HIT IT last night at the Humberto table with dancer and choreographer Timor Steffens, who will be providing live entertainment:
The program of the event will be announced from April 15, regular ticket sales will start on April 21. Verhoeven promises a fight with “a strong opponent”.
Reigning World Champion
The 33-year-old kickboxer is currently the reigning world champion after his fight with Ben Saddik last fall. “Actually, there’s still a lot at stake for me. I must and will remain unbeaten until the end of 2024,” says Verhoeven.
His doctors advised Verhoeven not to fight at the moment, to avoid complications after the eye injury he suffered in the fight with Saddik. At the table at Humberto, Verhoeven explains that there is currently still a thickening in his eye:
During HIT IT, not only professional athletes but also famous guests like boxers come into action in the ring. Former footballer Dirk Kuyt is one of those celebrities. He will make his charity debut as a boxer and face another big celebrity with no experience in the sport.
To prepare celebrities for the ring, they train with professional teams, including that of Rico Verhoeven.
