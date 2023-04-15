13 apr 2023 om 05:13Update: 2 dagen geleden

Black Lotus, the film in which Rico Verhoeven plays his first leading role, is to be seen in theaters from Thursday. The kickboxing world champion is eagerly awaiting the reaction of the public. NU.nl told him about his acting ambitions and role models in Hollywood.

Verhoeven has had a brilliant career in the martial arts for twenty years. Since 2013, he can call himself the undefeated kickboxing world champion in the heavyweight category. But the top athlete has dreamed of an acting career for many years. After a few small roles, he now has his first leading role in international cinema. Black Lotus.

It takes self-confidence, discipline and perseverance to reach the highest level in a sport. These same qualities come in handy with acting ambitions. “In everything I do, I give 100%. I aim for the best result and the best version of myself,” says Verhoeven. He is very critical of himself. “You could say I’m a perfectionist.”

His goal is to break into Hollywood. To increase his chances, he takes lessons in English, acting and stunts. Verhoeven is absolutely thrilled to become the next Jean-Claude Van Damme. “I love how Van Damme brought martial arts to the entertainment world.”

Verhoeven met the Belgian actor and producer on the set of Kickboxer: Retaliation. In this action movie, Verhoeven played a boxer. “We immediately had a good click. Since the collaboration, he calls to find out about my matches.”

“I know I can play more than a fighter”

Verhoeven previously played small roles in Dutch productions. He was considered a cage fighter (Bon Bini Holland 3), a bodyguard (Sheltered), a kickboxer (fighter’s heart) and now a special forces officer. Isn’t the kickboxer afraid to get the same kind of role over and over again? “Of course, I have a certain appearance and a certain reputation. Then the connection with certain roles is facilitated. But I know that I can play more than a fighter”, explains Verhoeven. “I think a role in a comedy movie would suit me too.”

One role model is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. “He can be seen in so many different roles. I want him too.” Verhoeven met Johnson on several occasions. It would have been close if the kickboxing world champion had played a small part in it Save notificationnext to his idol.

“Director Rawson Marshall Thurber messaged me asking if I was interested in a small role in the film,” Verhoeven says. “It was a production with Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, so I was immediately very enthusiastic. But the filming of my scene was due to take place two weeks later. Unfortunately, it proved impossible to obtain a visa for the United States in time.”

It wasn’t the first time Verhoeven had seen a great acting opportunity slip through his fingers. At the invitation of Sylvester Stallone, he auditions for the role of Viktor Drago in the film Creed II. But Stallone turned it down: he thought Verhoeven was too handsome for the part. “I didn’t fit the image they had in mind. It hurts, because I really wanted this role. But I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Waar gaat Black Lotus over? Special forces-officier Matteo Donner (Verhoeven) zwerft de wereld rond na het overlijden van zijn beste vriend tijdens een gezamenlijke missie. Terug in Amsterdam belandt hij tussen explosies, rondvliegende kogels en crashende auto’s in een eenmansoorlog in de straten van de stad. Donner heeft daarbij maar één doel: het ontvoerde dochtertje van zijn gestorven vriend redden.

“Now that I’ve tasted comedy, I want more”

In any case, meetings with the big Hollywood stars gave Verhoeven some interesting advice. For example, Mark Wahlberg urged him to take his time when reciting his text. “So you’re in the picture longer,” Wahlberg said. The carrierActor Jason Statham shared another wise lesson: “Always take a role on the condition that you don’t die so you can come back in any sequel.”

Verhoeven doesn’t always have to go abroad to get good advice. “Just dare to be ugly on screen,” actor Frank Lammers advised him. “It’s much easier for him than for me,” jokes Verhoeven.

The world champion wants to combine his sports career with a career outside the ring in the years to come, even if it is sometimes a challenge. “I don’t know exactly when yet, but at some point I want to focus fully on acting. It’s my new passion and I would like to continue doing it for a long time,” says Verhoeven. “I’ve often heard stories of the long days on set and the many hours spent on set. But I loved every second of it and now that I’ve tasted it, I want more.”

