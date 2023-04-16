Ahead of the first season of the “100 Days to Indy” docuseries, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden went wild against Drive to Survive. Newgarden argues that the competition in the American racing series is so great that there is no need to make up stories.

Drive to Survive was often criticized for storylines that weren’t always truthful. Max Verstappen has spoken out several times over the past year about realized storylines and so stayed away for a while. The reigning champion can now be seen again in the final season of the Netflix series, but with the understanding that the producers will paint a fair picture.

Drive to Survive counterpart

America’s premier open-wheel racing series will release its own “100 Days to Indy” docu-series on April 27, much the same way “Drive to Survive” was made for Formula 1. But after five seasons of the series , which primarily features behind-the-scenes footage from the Formula 1 paddock, some fans had grown frustrated with some editorial decisions intended to make rivalries or incidents seem bigger than they actually were.

No need to invent

The two-time IndyCar champion lashed out at his Formula 1 counterpart in the series premiere ahead of its public release. “The league is so good there’s no need to invent anything,” Newgarden said. “Unlike some motorsport products. The product as it is is good enough that they don’t have to try to find or twist things,” Newgarden said. The series will initially air only in the United States on the CW network. After which, the series will also air globally on VICE TV.