Revamped GTA V Next-Gen Digital Foundry Scans

Rockstar released the revamped next-gen version of GTA V for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this week. The game has been tweaked primarily graphically: with 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR, and ray tracing. Loading times have also been significantly shortened. Youtube channel Digital foundry has the improvements in its new video extensively analyzed.

The updated GTA V is available at a discount until June 14. On PlayStation 5, the game now costs €10 and is even temporarily free without story mode (so only GTA Online). Only the Premium edition of the game seems to be available for Xbox, for 15€.

GTA V was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In 2014 the game came to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The next game in the series, GTA 6, could be released in 2024.

