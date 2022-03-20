“Apple saves 6 billion euros by providing iPhones without charger or earphones”

Since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple no longer provides chargers or earplugs with its smartphones. According to the manufacturer, this decision should, among other things, guarantee significantly less electronic waste, although analysts point out that there are also nice financial advantages.

For example, Apple would save around $32.2 per iPhone by omitting these accessories, thanks to reduced hardware and shipping costs. The new product packaging is much smaller, meaning more can be stacked on a single pallet. In total, a saving of no less than 5.96 billion euros is mentioned, followed by an additional 268 million euros thanks to the sale of accessories.



You can buy a pair of headphones on the Apple site for 19 euros, while an AC adapter costs 25 euros.

A year ago, Apple announced its climate goals, which aim to make all products and their associated supply chain completely carbon neutral by 2030. By using fewer materials in its products and packaging, the company claims to have reduced more than 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions, or 500,000 cars per year.

Sources:

