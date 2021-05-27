84% of voters do not agree with today’s statement: with this Orange selection, I have complete confidence in the European Championship. “I hope all will be for the best, but ‘full confidence’ is a little too optimistic!”

Most dissenting voters criticize the selection policy of national coach Frank de Boer: “This is just a glorified Ajax. And Ajax haven’t won anything in Europe for a long time. The last winner was Feyenoord.

De Boer himself also has little confidence: “This coach is not suitable for Orange,” someone said. “There are ‘really’ bad choices,” someone else said. Frank de Boer is a light weight in terms of oral speech. Take his explanation on Qatar and the “alleged knife cutter” in the selection. De Boer is not a great flyer, but a first class hacker. And now six more who cannot be vaccinated and can stay with the selection without consequences. This requires inconvenience! ”

According to an expert, with this selection, there is also “too much space between the lines”: “I find especially the vanguard vulnerable and not sufficiently defended. This creates too much space between the lines. Midfielders can’t step on it, which puts pressure on the defense. And I don’t think the defense is stable enough.

Those who voted once did so mainly out of sympathy for Orange: “I have confidence, but we will not be champions because some countries have a much better quality.”

There was also a voter who could not understand it himself. Are you confident in the European Championship with this Orange selection? “My husband doesn’t think so.”