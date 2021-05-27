Take a look inside: hotel-chic life in De Pijp
Interior designer Doortje (@the house elsewhere): “The house dates from the end of the 19th century. This can be seen in the height of the ceilings (3.10 m), the ornaments and the entrance doors.”
The living room as a centerpiece
The living room is the connecting point of the house. From here you can see all the rooms. “I wanted it to become a bit of a unity, for there to be a common thread. To make this happen, I used a warm hue in each room.”
Experimentation with patterns, colors and atmospheres
How would Doortje describe her interior style? “Colorful, warm, chic hotel. I use lots of rich, soft fabrics.”
She opted for a mishmash of furniture types. For example, the dining table in the living room is an heirloom, the vintage coffee table was noted on Marktplaats, and the sofa and rug were purchased new. A nice mix!
When the interior stylist changes something in the house, she prefers to immediately create a whole new look. “The furniture that basically always stays, so I change it often by applying a different color or wallpaper to the walls. What I also do is place new prints in the frames.”
Hello Hello
Although the entrance is only 1 by 2 meters, the resident still wanted to make a statement. “I painted the frames and the door in a warm color. Then I hung a decorative frame in which I placed a pronounced wallpaper.” Enter an eye-catcher!
Cooking green
Where the kitchen was initially very cold and above all very white, Doortje went wild with the paintbrush. “I painted the cabinets, walls and ceiling a gray-green color. The color of the ceiling and the space above the kitchen cabinets is slightly darker to emphasize the depth.”
Small but nice room
When you walk into the room, you immediately understand what she means by a fancy hotel. “I chose to place some decorative frames on the back wall. It really is an easy little intervention to give your bedroom or any room a very chic look.”
Tips for more color in the house
Do you want to bring more color to your interior? Doortje has some practical advice. “Buy three or four accessories of the same color for your home. Think of a pillow, a candle and, for example, a mirror. If you spread them out all over the room, they immediately form a unit.”