Take a look inside: hotel-chic life in De Pijp

Interior designer Doortje (@the house elsewhere): “The house dates from the end of the 19th century. This can be seen in the height of the ceilings (3.10 m), the ornaments and the entrance doors.”

The living room as a centerpiece

The living room is the connecting point of the house. From here you can see all the rooms. “I wanted it to become a bit of a unity, for there to be a common thread. To make this happen, I used a warm hue in each room.”