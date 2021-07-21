Report on the barn demolition project presented in September | 1Limburg

The Limburg Parliament will not see the study of the effectiveness of the “Room-for-Space” program until after the summer holidays, together with a response from the provincial government.

This is according to a press release from the provincial government.

Land speculation

The research is carried out by the management consultancy TwynstraGudde and focuses on the period 2010 to present. The heart of the Room-for-Space program is that the stables are demolished and the compensation for the contractors involved is funded by the construction of luxury homes. The objective of the program agreed at the national level at the beginning of this century was to reduce the number of animals and to reduce the emissions of harmful substances.

But according to articles in NRC and De Limburger over a year ago, these goals have not been achieved at all. On the other hand, there would also have been large-scale land speculation, violation of procurement rules and high organizational costs.

Research

On June 26, 2020, the Limburg Parliament demanded an in-depth investigation in response. When this proved to be impossible with the other six provinces involved in the project, Limburg’s own study was carried out. So by TwynstraGudde. The provincial government is now signaling to the Limburg Parliament that it wants the presentation of this report “as usual” to be accompanied by a substantial administrative response. “The provincial government is currently working on the various files that are new to it,” he says. “Partly in view of the upcoming summer vacation, this means that we will send you the investigation report, including our administrative response, as soon as possible after the vacation.”