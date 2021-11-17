Renovation of the district of the district of Selwerd – Groninger Internet Courant

The housing association De Huismeesters and the municipality of Groningen worked together on a plan to renovate the district so that people can live well and pleasantly in the Selwerd district. De Huismeesters has improved the two-story houses and will demolish 146 houses in the coming years and rebuild 293 houses.

Samen Sunny Selwerd

The housing association and the municipality are working to create a mixed neighborhood where residents can live well and affordably. A neighborhood with owned housing, social rental housing or free sector housing. Alderman Roeland van der Schaaf: “In Selwerd, we are working on a neighborhood where everyone can do their best and participate in society on an equal footing. I give everyone a place where they feel at home, where there is room to walk around the neighborhood, to enjoy a green living environment with amenities in a safe neighborhood. A sunny Selwerd with proud locals! ‘

Managing Director Sije Holwerda from Huismeesters: “Our plan has been designed in such a way that there is plenty of space for greenery and meeting places. This creates a neighborhood with a healthy living environment. New homes are built sustainably. We are adding diversity to the offer, which creates more traffic opportunities in the neighborhood. Residents can continue to live in the neighborhood as houses with elevators are also being added. The new replacement building also offers the opportunity to do something about the housing shortage in the city. ‘

Houses are demolished in phases and replaced with new constructions

In 2018 De Huismeesters decided to demolish 95 single-family homes in Selwerd and replace them with new sustainable construction. In 2021, the decision was also taken to demolish the two-story houses on Lijsterbeslaan and Iepenlaan. New constructions will take place between 2022 and 2025. The phased approach will allow residents to continue living in the region or to return.

The renewal of the district is part of the whole renewal of the “Sunny Selwerd” district

The renewal of the district is part of the overall improvement of the “Sunny Selwerd” district. The goal is to improve the health and well-being of residents. So it’s not just about demolition, new construction and street redevelopment. It is also a question of work and income, a good life, security, social contacts and participation. Sunny Selwerd is a collaboration between all housing associations, the municipality of Groningen and the residents of the neighborhood.