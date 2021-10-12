Red Bull replaces Honda name during US GP weekend

Before Honda leaves Red Bull and Formula 1 as a partner, it will perform another marketing stunt in its final race in the United States. The big Honda mention on racing suits and the rear wing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will disappear and ‘Acura’ will replace it, according to the report. RacingNews365 understood. The Honda logo will always be visible on a small scale on the Red Bull driver’s suit and cars. A spokesperson for Red Bull declined to comment when asked by this website.

Acura is the luxury automotive division of Honda in the United States, which was founded 35 years ago. This is not the first time that this name has appeared in Formula 1. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the name was already on the visors of the helmets of McLaren drivers Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, who drove cars. dominant Honda engines at the time. This happened during the Canadian Grand Prix.

The American-Japanese brand was of course very proud of it and has already seized the opportunity, as evidenced by the 90s ads below.