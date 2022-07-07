A derecho is a huge storm that can measure up to 400 kilometers. The phenomenon moves quickly across the country and can bring tornado-like gusts of wind, torrential rains and thunderstorms. The type of storm is more common in the interior of the United States, but the discoloration of the sky is rare.

Calm before the storm

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the American KNMI, the sky changes color before the storm breaks out, or sometimes during the storm. According to NWS meteorologist Peter Rogers, it’s because of the way the sun shines on certain particles in the atmosphere, he says The New York Times†

“It must have gotten a lot of attention,” Rogers says. The green skies were most visible in and around the town of Sioux Falls, where many residents captured the phenomenon and posted it on social media.