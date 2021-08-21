Ranking GTA PC games by system requirements

GTA has been in the video game world for over 20 years as one of Rockstar Games’ best creations. The first GTA game was released in 1997 and the last, GTA 5, was released in 2013.

GTA games keep getting better over time, in terms of graphics and gameplay. Therefore, the system required for each game must also be upgraded to meet the requirements.

GTA PC games are rated based on system requirements

The following GTA PC games are categorized based on system requirements:

1) Grand Theft Auto

Operating System: DOS 6.0, Windows 95, Windows 98

Processor: Pentium 75MHz or equivalent

Memory: 16MB RAM

Hard disk space: 80 MB hard disk space

Video Card: 1MB VESA SVGA Graphics Card

2) Grand Theft Auto II

Processor: Pentium 200MHz from Hoger

Memory: 32MB RAM

GPU: 3D acceleration with 8MB of RAM

Video Card: DirectX 6.1

Operating system: Windows 95/98

Hard disk space: 70 MB

(Source: systemrequirements.com)

3) Grand Theft Auto III

Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 2000 / XP

Processor: Pentium III® 450 MHz CPU

Memory: 96MB RAM

Graphics Card: 16 MB Live 3D Video Card

DirectX version: Microsoft DirectX® 8.1

Hard Drive: 500 MB of free space on the uncompressed hard drive

Sound card: fully DirectX compatible sound card

4) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 2000 / XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III 800 MHz AMD Athlon, 1.2 GHz Intel Celeron-processor 1.2 GHz AMD Duron-processor

Memory: 128MB RAM

Graphics card: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers (“GeForce” or better)

DirectX version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard disk: 915 MB of free disk space (+ 635 MB if the video card does not support DirectX Texture compression)

Sound card: Sound card with DirectX 9.0

5) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 2000 / XP

Processor: 1 GHz Pentium 3 from AMD Athlon processor

Memory: 256MB RAM

Graphics card: 64 MB video card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Disk: 3.6 GB of free disk space (minimum installation)

Other requirements: Software installations required including DirectX and Sony DADC SecuROM

6) Grand Theft Auto IV

Operating system: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4 GHz

Memory: 1.5 GB

Graphics card: 256 MB Nvidia 7900/256 MB ATI X1900

DirectX version: DirectX 9.0c compatible card

Hard Disk: 22 GB of free disk space

Sound card: 5.1 channel sound card

7) Grand Theft Auto V

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 7 64-bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 at 2.40 GHz (4 processors) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core processor (4 processors) at 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 72 GB of available space

Sound card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Disclaimer: The system requirements in this article are the minimum system requirements. The source of the minimum requirements is Steam.

