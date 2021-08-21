Scientific health policy includes delta variable epidemic in China

In a devastating revelation of the anti-science political orientation of Washington and the European powers, which has led to millions of infections and deaths from Covid-19, the massive implementation of the scientific public health policy of the China includes a recent delta variable epidemic there. . This highlights the potential for a global virus eradication campaign to stop the pandemic, as long as the ruling class’s international opposition to science policy can be crushed.

A man and his children, wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, walk through a shopping district in Beijing, China on Sunday August 15, 2021. [Foto: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan]

A new outbreak emerged at Nanjing Airport last month, following the massive mobilization of public health measures that ended the outbreak in China last year. The Delta variant virus, introduced into the country from Moscow with Air China CA910, infected vaccinated maintenance workers at the airport and quickly spread throughout China. The epidemic was discovered on July 20, and by the end of the month, 381 people had already contracted the disease, in more than a dozen provinces of the country. While the outbreak at the highest level has infected more than 140 people a day, that number is falling dramatically, with much of China reporting no new cases.

A total of 29 cases of Covid-19 were reported across China yesterday. Jiangsu Province, where Nanjing is located and was the first epicenter of the outbreak, reported only three new cases. The neighboring city of Shanghai recorded two and eight in the southern border province of Yunnan, the second province most affected by the eruption after Jiangsu. Nine were reported in the industrial center of southern Guangdong province. Hunan province, which was hit hard for the first time by tourists from Nanjing bringing the delta variant there, has not recorded any new cases.

While the situation in China remains dire, this initial success demonstrates the immense power of scientific methods, even against the pernicious Delta variant. Vaccination and sealing of affected neighborhoods – along with massive testing of entire cities, including Nanjing, Wuhan and Yangzhou, to quickly locate, isolate and treat patients – keeps the virus from spiraling out of control elsewhere in the world.

This follows the success of the lockdown imposed when the epidemic began in Wuhan and Hubei province from January 23 to April 8 last year. The strict lockdown, which was only lifted after new cases of the virus emerged, ended transmission of the coronavirus in China, except for outbreaks imported from outside the country’s borders.

But in the imperialist countries and in most parts of the world, governments have followed a completely opposite strategy. They rejected the extreme blockages or, when forced to implement them by spontaneous strikes in Italy and the United States, lifted them before transmission of the virus ceased, and there were testing programs. mass, detection and detection of new cases.

The resulting difference in health outcomes is astounding. There have been fewer than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19 in China, while more than 643,000 have died in the United States and around 1,155,000 across Europe. The contrast was most marked in the period following the lifting of the closures in spring 2020.

Since May 1, 2020, following the containment of Wuhan, two people have died of Covid-19 in China, more than 500,000 in the United States and more than 950,000 in Europe. In India, with a population roughly the size of China, between 2.9 and 5.8 million have died, according to estimates by demographers, most of whom are not on the list.

Combating and ending the epidemic, however, requires an international strategy. The Nanjing epidemic once again underscores the impossibility of ending the epidemic with national policies. Science policy guidelines must be used to eradicate the virus on a global scale – otherwise new variants of a highly contagious nature will inevitably develop, due to the rapidly mutating properties of the virus, which then spread to areas where the virus is has been eradicated.

The main obstacle is the imperial financial aristocracy in North America and Europe, which refuses to impose science policies. Instead, they have gobbled billions of dollars, euros and pounds into bank and corporate bailouts, demanding that lives be sacrificed so that employees can stay with the company to make money. profits. Just as millions of people were dying needlessly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sadly shouted: ‘Never again! fr *** ji Shut up, let the corpses pile in by the thousands! “

As Variable Delta is set to cause record-breaking worldwide loss of life, US and European media are launching a campaign to discredit China’s public health policy. It’s pretty clear that their target is not just China, but the resistance of the working class internationally against political tendencies that lead to unnecessary mass deaths.

“The delta epidemic in China shows signs of slowing down,” CNN demanded in the News Network report that Beijing stop trying to contain the contagion. While the report acknowledged that “the zero transmission model … has so far proven effective in reducing widespread transmission”, it added: “However, this approach requires punitive and repressive measures which many believe are simply unbearable “. “New varieties are spreading and other countries are opening up again. Experts say fortification areas must ultimately move away from this strategy – they cannot be isolated from the world forever. “

The imperialist media are also trying to take advantage of the political crisis caused by the epidemic in China itself to discredit scientific policy orientation in order to save lives. In France, the conservative newspaper said: Le Figaro That Chinese scientists and doctors themselves reject Beijing’s policy and wish to respond to President Emmanuel Macron’s call for “coexistence with the virus”. Le Figaro He referred to the recent controversy in China over the statements of pioneering virologist Dr. Zhang Wenhong.

Le Figaro He said, “Zhang Wenhong, a well-known infectious disease expert from Shanghai, expressed doubts about China’s Zero-Covid strategy at the end of July and asked to ‘learn to live with the virus’. Avisa added that the suspension order “calls into question the possibility of transferring control of the epidemic to China” and “has caused a bitter controversy in the country”.

Zhang does not really support the criminal and political approach to the epidemic by European governments and tries to present it as simple fraud and deception. In his latest article on the Internet platform Weibo, Zhang unequivocally endorsed China’s public health policy: “The international epidemic control situation remains very serious and China still faces enormous epidemiological challenges. But we have to firmly believe that our country’s anti-epidemic strategy is pandemic is our best strategy right now. “You know if a shoe fits by wearing it.”

Le Figaro He referred to Zhang Weibo’s July 29 message, which was criticized in China. After this post, his employer, Fudan University in Shanghai, launched an investigation into possible plagiarism of Zhang’s thesis. In a distorted echo of the imperial press’s own campaign, Chinese social media criticized Zhang for supporting Western culture.

In the previous July 29 post, Zhang wrote, “When it comes to how the world deals with the virus, each country has its own answer. China responded beautifully. After the Nanjing eruption, we will surely learn more. China must build a future shared with the world and communicate with the rest of the world, return to normal life, while protecting citizens from fear of the virus. China should have this wisdom.

Zhang’s statement is ambiguous because it avoids direct condemnation of the epidemic politico-criminal policies of the imperialist countries and their allies. However, this ambiguity is not just about Zhang’s individual opinions. A physician rather than a politician, Zhang speaks under the restrictions imposed by his membership in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a bureaucratic Stalinist party that restored capitalism in China in 1989 and now has deep financial and economic ties to China. world imperialism.

The Chinese Communist Party, which is closely linked to capitalist relations and increasingly afraid of the working class at home, has largely avoided condemning the public health policies of imperialist countries. However, the CCP has not stopped Zhang and other Chinese doctors and medical professionals from implementing policies that have saved millions of lives in China.

Two important conclusions can be drawn from this. First, Zhang and other Chinese academics working to eradicate Covid-19 are not supporters of the reactionary epidemic policies of the imperialist powers, nor “Western” agents against China. In addition, the work they and Chinese workers have done is of great service to international workers: it shows that science and mass mobilization can stop an epidemic.

Incidentally, ending the epidemic requires a conscious international mobilization of the working class, for socialism and against imperialism and Stalinism, with the aim of wresting power from the hands of the capitalist financial aristocracy and imposing scientific policy orientation. save lives.