Queen Máxima received gifts from students of a Dutch school in the United States

“I’m going to enjoy it,” she replied when she received this final gift.

The queen was also enthusiastic about the designs. “A very beautiful horse. Just like the horse from Sinterklaas,” Máxima told one of the Dutch-speaking children. The queen also wanted to know how they experience life in California. “A lot of sunshine and very hot I think,” she said.

United States working visit

Máxima is currently on a working visit to the United States without Willem-Alexander. The reason the king is not there is that he had to cancel the trip on medical advice. He is recovering from pneumonia. Taking such a long flight could hamper a full recovery from pneumonia, according to the Government Information Service.

Activities in the Netherlands

The king can continue his activities in the Netherlands, but on a more limited scale. During his visit to the Ter Apel asylum center on Wednesday, Willem-Alexander said he was recovering from pneumonia. He had to cough regularly during the visit, for which he apologized.

Source: ANP | Image: Brunopress, Instagram

