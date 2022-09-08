Udenhout another richer village calendar | Tilburg

Udenhout collectors get their money’s worth again: Yesterday the Udenhout scout Sint Lambertus presented the 46th village calendar. With Frans Goossens as prominent Udenhouter on the cover.

Frans Goossens from Udenhout has received the first copy of the Udenhout village calendar, where he himself appears on the cover. © Rodolphe Robben



Twelve photos taken from afar, as well as a recent past, are included in the calendar. It was not an easy selection, said Hein van den Berg, chairman of the calendar committee. “Besides the fact that real old photos slowly wear out, we try to blend past and present. We also want to attract young Udenhouters and they don’t like a picture of farm life from a hundred years ago.” In this calendar, therefore, a picture of the NOK carnival band from 2017 and a recent edition of the children’s holiday week, but also an overview of the missing merchants of Udenhout, such as the Zuivelhuis or De Weijer Woninginrichting.

The cover featured a well-known Udenhouter in recent years. This year Frans Goossens, among others secretary of the village council and president of Heemkundekring ‘t Schoor. Goossens didn’t immediately say “yes” when asked to do the cover: ,,I never committed to it. There are so many volunteers doing important work. But since one of our sons is still involved in scouting and of course it’s an honour, I said yes.”

Goossens won’t adorn many walls in Udenhout, Van den Berg thinks. Van den Berg believes that the calendar has primarily become a collector’s item. That way he knows a copy is going to New Zealand. The calendar compilers are therefore regularly asked for old copies: ,,And we have them. We sometimes recover a whole collection. It will take time for this edition to come to that: it will be on sale again from September 19 at various addresses in Udenhout.