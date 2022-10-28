PSV join forces with owner Ronaldo’s Brazilian club
PSV have entered into a partnership with Brazilian Cruzeiro, the club of former PSV striker Ronaldo. The two clubs plan to share knowledge about scouting, education and training, while developing business opportunities.
This is PSV’s third international partnership, following previous partnerships with Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara and USA’s Austin FC.
“By entering into strategic partnerships with football clubs in other parts of the world, we believe we will strengthen our competitive position in the international football landscape,” said chief executive Marcel Brands. “The partnership with one of the biggest clubs in Brazil gives us a better insight into the football pyramid of South America, a region with which PSV has traditionally been strongly linked. By sharing our knowledge, our impact on the landscape football is also increasing.”
Ernest Faber, head of the PSV Academy, is also happy with the football cooperation. “Cruzeiro are a big club and have undergone a reorganization after being relegated to the Brazilian second division. In 2022 the club became champions and in 2023 they will return to the top level. The club has the ambition to return in the Brazilian top. and believe that this process can be accelerated thanks to the knowledge of PSV. We are convinced that thanks to this collaboration we can pursue greater potential, “said Faber.
Former PSV player Ronaldo now owns Cruzeiro. The former Brazil international played two seasons at Eindhoven between 1994 and 1996, before playing for Barcelona, Internazionale, Real Madrid and AC Milan. He started his career in 1993 at Cruzeiro.
