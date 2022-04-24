Prince Harry will attend the wheelchair basketball final with King Willem-Alexander (centre) and General Mart de Cruijff on Friday April 22 (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry King Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands, came on Friday, the last day of Invictus Games†

The duo watched the wheelchair basketball final between the United States and the Netherlands, laughing and talking among a crowd of people.

Earlier today, Prince Harry announced that the Invictus Games 2025 will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Invictus is back in North America and that’s great,” he said.

“As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am pleased to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has chosen Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025.

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 features brand new sports as always and will provide a global platform to expand the reach and profile of adaptive winter sports.

And on Thursday night, Prince turned down tequila shots in favor of a pint of calm. Guinness In an Irish pub.

The Duke of Sussex visited the O’Casey Irish pub in The Hague on Thursday evening with around 12 people.

Bar owner John Julai, 51, said Harry drank a pint of Guinness before switching to lemonade.

“He likes Guinness,” Gulay told the Palestinian Authority News Agency, adding, “He likes Guinness, of course, and who doesn’t?

According to Mr Julai, Prince Harry said “one pint is all” and “I… [will] Stick to a pint and I’ll switch to lemonade.”

Mr Gulay said the Duke was given doses of tequila but refused, suggesting instead to give it to others in the hostel.

He said Harry stayed in the pub’s beer garden for around 90 minutes before eating elsewhere.

Mr. Gulay said he hadn’t sent a bill to Harry’s table.

“I said, ‘You know what?’ This tape is mine. I am very honored to have you here.

“They offered to pay but I said I’m really glad you’re here, and the Invictus Games have been really good for the pub this week,” he said.

Mr Gulay added that Harry was a ‘very nice guy’.

The closing ceremony of the Invictus Games will take place in The Hague on Friday evening.