Brigadier General Brownlee joins New Zealand coaching staff for Dutch tour

Auckland [New Zealand]March 23 (ANI): Dean Brownlee, a former New Zealand hitter, has been added to Gary Stead’s coaching staff for the upcoming Holland Tour.

Brownlee, who made 35 caps including 14 Tests, will take over as hitting coach in place of Luke Ronchi, who is currently on loan to the Oakland aces for the remainder of the Plunket Shield.

Head coach Gary Stead said he was looking forward to welcoming Brownlee to the Black Cup.

“Dean was a good player on his own and it’s great to see him progress as a coach,” Steed said.

“I know he has worked hard in the ND training system and gained a wide range of essential developmental experience. His skills and knowledge of the game will definitely add to our group and I’m sure he will get a lot out of it. also.” of his time with us.

“It’s a great opportunity to increase our training depth in New Zealand, while keeping an eye on the major leagues coming to the end of the Plunket Shield season,” he added.

The Blackcaps open the Tour of the Netherlands with a unique T20I on Friday night at McLean Park in Napier.

The three-game ODI series will kick off at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 29, with games two and three at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2-4 (ANI)

