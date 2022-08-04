Britain’s Prince Harry is back in court to challenge the Home Office’s decision. The ministry decided in January that the Duke of Sussex could not pay for police protection in his own country.

The prince also targets the Metropolitan Police in the new case, a British court confirms News week. He is responsible for the security of the royal family.

Harry lost his protection when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down as members of the British Royal Family in 2020. The prince wanted to pay for his own security, but the ministry did not want to share intelligence information with other security officials.

Media attention and the resulting sense of insecurity for him and his wife Meghan were the main reasons the prince left for the US.

Two weeks ago, Harry had already won the first case he had ever brought in his defense. The court ruled that Harry could not afford to pay for police protection in any case. The date of the hearing is yet to be announced.