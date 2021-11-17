Preliminary design of the Winschoten door: compact and durable and made of Groninger clay

WINSCHOTEN – The municipal council took note this evening of the Avant-Plan (VO) of the new town hall. Architects Dick De Gunst of architecture studio DP6 (exterior) and Eric Wezenberg of Zenber Architecten (interior) gave a personal explanation of the design, which received positive responses from the board. Alderman Erich Wünker has great confidence in what follows: “I am very satisfied with the way in which the architect has further elaborated the structural design. The preliminary design shows that the architect has taken into account our desire for an open and transparent building. The building is bright on the inside and with the use of Groninger clay bricks it also blends in well with what we have to offer in our area. As far as I’m concerned, there is a good basis for the final design.

Meeting point for residents and entrepreneurs on the 24th

Next week, it will be the turn of residents and entrepreneurs. They are welcome at a digital meeting on the Poort van Winschoten and the development of the Oldambt center on November 24 at 7 p.m. In addition to the images of the used vehicle with this message, other (atmospheric) images can be seen.

Tonight, the board also discussed the process of participation in order to arrive at an ambition document for the Center. In anticipation of this, the first results of a flash survey of residents and entrepreneurs have already been shared. At the meeting of 24you are beautiful, it’s back on the agenda. Would you like to speak or listen on November 24? So look www.gemeente-oldambt.nl/ poortvanwinschoten how you can follow the meeting via your computer, phone or tablet.

An attractive new building

The New Town Hall connects the present with the future. This happens almost literally with the monument from 1896, which is connected to the new building by a walkway. It will be

a timeless, sustainable and energy efficient building. The appearance of the building reflects the functions of work, meeting and its administrative and democratic role. Visitors are the center, but it is also a pleasant, attractive and inspiring working environment.

Character and appearance of the new construction

The new building will be recognizable as a town hall with character, but above all in connection with the classic town hall and the adjacent urban space. Architect Dick de Gunst of the architecture studio DP6 explains: “We are happy to realize the new town hall, in Groningen terracotta. A compact and sustainable building to meet and work together. He talks about the design: “The building is characterized on the outside by red-brown masonry, made of red clay and with special (white) accents. You can see it in the facade strips, the window frames, the balcony and the driveway leading to the old building. The main entrance will be on the parking lot side, and there will also be an entrance from the Langestraat side. The ground floor on the Johan Modastraat side will be in glass to symbolically highlight the public administration. There will also be a balcony on this side.

Green oasis as a working environment

Interior designer Eric Wezenberg continues: “When you enter the building, a bright and spacious world opens up. With a view of the Langestraat, with daylight through the voids in the heart of the building and a view of the floors where the employees of the municipality work. There is a lot of greenery in the building. And you have a view of the boardroom, which as a multi-functional space can also be used for other meetings. As a visitor you feel welcome.

Continuation

In parallel with the design of the town hall, work is being carried out on the sketches of the public space around the town hall. This will be discussed in January with the Sounding Board Group for Local Residents. It will be followed by an information tour to share the outline of the public space more widely. The final design of the building is scheduled for next spring. Next comes the call for tenders from the contractor who will construct the building. In the course of next year, the first works will also be carried out to prepare the site for construction.

Submitted by the Municipality of Oldambt