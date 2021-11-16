The right shelving for every warehouse

Wherever you come across a warehouse, you will also see shelving. Logical, because it allows to lose a lot more and the order is always present. However, the type of shelving you see is highly dependent on the type of warehouse. It’s not just the amount of space available, but also the type of goods that are being sold. After all, large products require a completely different way of storage than small ones.

How much space do you have?

When choosing the right shelving for your warehouse, the first thing that matters is the space you have available. You might want to use very large racks, but if they don’t fit in your warehouse, they are of no use.

Correctly measuring your warehouse is therefore a requirement, and expert advice is always recommended. If you have no experience setting up a warehouse, you often have no idea how many racks you can fit over a certain area. It is not uncommon, for example, for the necessary gateways to be completely forgotten or considered to be far too narrow. That way you end up with a room full of racks, with no space to put something in or take it out again. To say this is impractical is of course an understatement!

What will he say?

A good warehouse expert will not only examine the area of ​​your warehouse, but also the goods that will be stored there. Logic. If wooden planks are to be stored, then you need completely different racks from, for example, a perfume store or a clothing store. Are the goods delivered on a pallet? Then the choice quickly becomes obvious pallet racksthey are specially designed for that.

In many cases, especially when space is limited, mobile shelving also a good solution. The good thing is that they allow you to use your warehouse flexibly. Are there any goods that need to be stored longer? Then you can drive the racks close to each other; you don’t need to access it yet. This gives you extra space in your warehouse, which you can use for other things. These mobile racks also offer you the possibility of modifying the layout of your warehouse if necessary. Nice, if the quantity or type of merchandise strongly depends on the season, for example. This way, you stay flexible and never find yourself in a situation where you can’t use your warehouse space properly because a rack gets in your way.