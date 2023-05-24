Police and national coach Ronald Koeman monitor AZ hooligans for Orange Army

Look who we have there. A whole squad of AZ hooligans who kept their mouths shut for ninety minutes in the game against West Ham United and were then kicked out of their own stadium by a certain Knollsy. But these guys are the real tough guys. That’s why they were selected by the police together with national coach Ronald Koeman to be part of the orange army. After all, during Dutch national team matches, it’s boring when it comes to fighting and the occasional stuff. Always these families, these fathers with children and these dismountable beasts of the province. Therefore, on the initiative of the KNVB, a veritable orange army is being formed; to defend the honor of the country, demolish toilets and possibly conquer pubs abroad. The VOC mentality! Members of FIIIR, F-Side, Midden Noord, Bunnikside, Z-Side, B-Side, Spin-Side and Vak-P were also selected. Even RBC Roosendaal’s Voltaside is still allowed to participate. And we call it: Orange-Nassau Side. WE. The Oranje-Nassau team will defend Eindhoven against Greek wauzen on September 7 and travel to Ireland on September 10 to beat the Irish hoolies there. Are you or do you know these AZ hooligans? So register with Police! You will receive a free Stone Island patch when you register, which you can then sew onto your Zeeman sweater.