Plan: New location Lodewijk College in Terneuzen in the sports park

In 2018 De Rede and Zeldenrust College merged. The merger was necessary because secondary education in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen was on the verge of collapsing. Two school buildings for one school is far from ideal and we have been talking about a new building for years.

The location of the Vliegende Vaart sports park offers more opportunities and possibilities than the option on the Zeldenrustlaan, according to Alderman Sonja Suij. “It’s a nice, visible location for the city, there are more opportunities for long-term expansion and road safety is also better guaranteed there.”

The college hopes to eventually realize an education campus. “The vocational secondary education sector could connect and a branch of the HZ in Terneuzen would also be very nice. Finally, special education could perhaps have a place here. The sports facilities available there can also be used.”

The construction of the new school will cost 51 million euros. The new building is expected to open after the 2028 summer vacation. City Council will vote on the proposal on December 15.

Scalda and ZorgSaam are disappointed with the choice of location at Vliegende Vaart. They say the ‘care home for the future’ concept is under pressure. This concept should guarantee the training of a greater number of health personnel. It would be more difficult due to the physical distance of the new location.

