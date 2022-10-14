Ticket fares on US airlines rose 33% in the last measured month of August, far outpacing US inflation. According to the Rueters news agency, the air ticket is “one of the main drivers of the rise in consumer prices”.

American Airlines, meanwhile, says it made more profit in the third quarter because it was able to offset rising costs with higher ticket prices. Other airlines in the United States are also releasing quarterly figures this week.

fed

The United States, like virtually everywhere else in the world, is currently struggling with runaway inflation. The Federal Reserve, the central bank, therefore raised interest rates sharply. The result could be that the demand for purchasing power generally declines and economic growth slows.

Analysts at Jefferies, a New York-based financial services provider, told Reuters that aviation would feel the consequences of the policy. “We struggle to be positive when the Fed actively targets airfares as part of controlling inflation,” Jefferies wrote in a report.