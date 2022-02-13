PITO gives children a taste of science, technology and agriculture (Stabroek)
The transition from primary to secondary is not always easy. Many children find it difficult to make the right choice. This is why PITO organized a Do-Day.
No less than 133 young people from the third year of primary school registered to familiarize themselves with the workshops. It gave them a taste of science, technology, agriculture and horticulture.
Deputy Director Raf Van Bergen: “We offer around ten workshops based on the three pillars of our school: scientific, technical and agricultural education. Due to the large number of registrations, two sessions were organized. Parents received the necessary explanations on the functioning of the school, coupled with a guided tour or a bike ride to discover the school grounds.
Children could choose between climbing walls, programming robots, doing science experiments, working with a laser cutter or a 3D printer. Animal lovers can take care of sheep, horses or cows. They could thus familiarize themselves with life on the farm. Driving oneself with a tractor, under supervision, was also part of the possibilities.
Raf Van Bergen: “On most open days, schools show what they have to offer. Here, children can really do things and this is important for choosing the right direction in secondary education. (evdw)
