Pirate depth tested in 20 games in 20 days
The Pirates’ workload management plans will be heavily tested over 20 straight games, which began on Tuesday when they hosted the White Sox at PNC Park.
“Then we stretch out [when] “We really have to look at it – not just for the rookies and the shorts, but also for our players,” manager Derek Shelton said.
Chilton and his team have already shown signs of caution when throwing shooters over the past two weeks. When an innkeeper or a man starts running during the inning, the pirate captain was not afraid to pull his starter with the pitch number less than 80 or so.
But with 20 straight games to come, the Buccaneers might not be able to do it consistently, even with eight players. They can swap the sedatives with the high and low options if the start only includes 4-5 rounds at a time during the period, but the Pirates Steering Committee will need to assess the usefulness of the transcription options against other management methods. .
With a number of Major League guns on the sidelines in Triple-A, including Cody Ponce, Beau Sulser and Steven Wright, Pittsburgh could also use a few games as a straight start for one. It would be a good time to bring Miguel Iajor, the club No. 11 Possibility, to be reviewed, but is currently struggling with right forearm / elbow discomfort at the Minor League Pirate complex in Bradenton, Fla.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if you see guys get chances in that line, guys get a hit and then the other guys get chances,” Shelton said.
Player stance will also be fun to watch, and while it’s probably not as changeable as show mode, it does require flexibility. Shelton and his team tend to schedule pre-planned rest days for this group, but this time it may need to be in pencil. One or two hits, as the pirates have had to endure all season, can change the complexion of who is summoned and when.
Chicago Connection
Chilton grew up in the Chicago area when Tony La Russa, current White Sox manager, started running the Southside Club in 1979. The Buccaneer captain remembers La Russa taking over at the age of 35, a recent graduate degree in law, unlike what appeared to be Odds at the time, held the position for seven seasons.
“He was like the standard bearer of the new era because no one back then was successful back then,” Shelton said. ‘That’s what I think. Hall of Famer, a very intelligent boy, is ahead of his time.
What sets Chilton most apart from La Russa, who has been ranked second in managerial wins in MLB history, is simply – how La Russa has managed to follow the game through its many iterations and cultural changes.
“This job is available 24/7,” Shelton said. “It’s very impressive doing it as long as he did it the way he did and then changed as the game changed.”
