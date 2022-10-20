Pierre Gasly hopes the bumps on COTA have passed: “It will be difficult with these cars”

Pierre Gasly looking forward to the “cool place” that the Circuit of the Americas is for him. He hopes the organization has eliminated last year’s top complaint, bumps. He states that with the current generation of Formula 1 cars, it won’t be fun.

The Frenchman will drive his last four races for AlphaTauri. This ends a job of around nine years with the Red Bull team. Next year, Gasly will be the teammate of Esteban Ocon in Alpine. Due to his departure, the AlphaTauri seat has become vacant and none other than Nyck de Vries will take his place.

“I want to finish this season, my last four races with Scuderia AlphaTauri, with a good feeling, even if my record at COTA is not special”, he opens. The Frenchman had a number of DNFs in Austin, but he’s hoping for the turnaround this weekend. Also, last year’s complaint was that the track, which is built on a swamp, was quite bumpy. “The track has always been very bumpy, and I think with this generation of cars it’s going to be very difficult in terms of handling. This year’s cars are very stiff and so it’s going to be a big challenge for everyone. , although I understand they I’m more likely to do it before.” last year, in time for the MotoGP race, we resurfaced some sections, so hopefully that will be an improvement,” he said.

The Americans are known for their good show and Gasly is not expecting anything different this year. “Now we’re going to Austin, another cool place. Last year there was a lot of people and a big buzz with the popularity of Formula 1, which is growing every year in the United States,” he explains. he. The AlphaTauri rider is in America often and he sets the bar high. “Americans are the kings of entertainment so the atmosphere is special. I like it and in the winter I spend time in the United States watching other sports like NBA and NFL games. They know how to organize an event, so I’m really excited about this weekend,” said Gasly.