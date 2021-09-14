The Maori party has launched a petition to officially change New Zealand’s name to Aotearoa, which means “land of the long white cloud”.

The party writes that in a statement where The Guardian about the message. “It’s time for the name to do justice to this country’s first and official language, we are a Polynesian island.”

Explorers

The Cook Islands, 3,000 kilometers northeast of New Zealand, also want to get rid of their name. The archipelago owes its name to the British explorer James Cook.