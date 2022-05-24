“If you say yes to Governor Brian Kemb tomorrow, you’ll send a deafening message across the United States that Republicans are the party of the future,” Benz told a crowd of several hundred in an airport hangar north of Atlanta. On Monday.

“When Brian Kemp called me and asked me to come here and be with all of you, my heart said yes,” Pence said.

Pence and Trump’s relationship broke down after the then vice president refused to stop counting election college votes after the 2020 election.

Pence’s trip to Georgia is the latest in a string of mediocre appearances on behalf of Republican candidates. Mark Short, a senior aide to Pence and former vice president of CNN, said he would appear Tuesday with North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Butt. In Kansas, Benz or Kempbird are not directly mentioned, but their rhetorical target Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams Kemp defeated Abrams in his first run for governor in 2018. “I’m here because only Brian Kemp, knowingly or unknowingly, defeated Stacy Abrams from tomorrow,” Pence said. “I’m here because Stacy Abrams cannot be governor of Georgia’s big state.” Several times during the rally, the crowd erupted under the slogan “Four more years,” Pence led such a slogan at the end of his speech. Before Benz came on stage, Kemp spoke about his conservative performance during his first term and made brief comments after Abrams. A comment he made recently At a local Democrat event, he described Georgia as “the worst state to live in in the country.” “I do not know about you, but I’m glad we’re No. 1 in the country in business,” Kemp said. “And Marty and the girls and I know that we are the best state in the country to live, work and raise our families.” Kemp takes the lead Recent poll But if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, Tuesday’s election will go to a second round.

