During her six-day visit, which began on Monday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit China’s western Xinjiang, where her organization said last year that mainly Muslims, Uyghurs, have been illegally detained and mistreated. Forced to work.

The United States has called their treatment “genocide,” but Beijing denies any abuses.

“We do not expect the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to provide the necessary access to conduct a comprehensive, unmanageable assessment of the human rights situation in Xinjiang,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Netflix told a news conference.

“Under the circumstances, we think it’s wrong to agree to a visit,” Bryce said, adding that Bachelet could not get the full picture of “atrocities, crimes against humanity and genocide” in the region.

Asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping was to blame for the scandal, Bryce said it was “hard to imagine” that top Chinese government officials did not know.

He said Tuesday’s media reports about thousands of photos and documents leaked from public security agencies in two Xinjiang provinces serve as “already bad evidence” of abuse there.

Bachelet called for unrestricted entry into Xinjiang, but China’s Foreign Ministry said its visit would be carried out in a “closed round”, indicating a way to isolate people within a “bubble” to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. -19 The virus can spread.

China initially denied the existence of detention camps, but later acknowledged that it had set up the necessary “vocational training centers” in Xinjiang to control terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.