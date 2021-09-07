Paris Hilton in a completely transparent bodysuit in the Insta photo



“It’s hot!” Paris Hilton must have thought when she saw a completely see-through outfit on the shelves. This society star and actress is known to be a huge fan of it. Burning Man’s Day and then of course you can’t stand out enough.Burning man is an event held annually in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, United States. Festival-goers often describe it as an experimental society, radical self-expression and radical self-sufficiency. People are free to express themselves. For example by wearing extravagant clothes or not clothes like Paris.

But as idealistic as that Burning man once launched, today it is often a matter of being seen and seen and the trade is trying to get its foot in the door.

Paris starred in several films during his career with one big problem, these films are still totally sold out by film critics and audiences. We hope this talented beauty finally finds something right.

But like every year, Paris resumes Burning man and not really discreet. She writes with the photos:

“Anywhere I can be surrounded by other creative people who feel free to express themselves, this is where I want to be. 👩🏼‍🎨💃🏼👩🏻‍🎤 Burning Man is one of those places. Sanctuary in the desert for #Sliving 🔥🧚🏻‍♀️🔥 #BurningMan “