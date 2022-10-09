05 okt 2022 om 10:43Update: 4 dagen geleden

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline operator will not be allowed to investigate the circumstances of last week’s explosions. Swedish and Danish authorities did not want to allow Russia-based Nord Stream AG to investigate what happened on the spot. reports Company.

Last week, measuring stations near the gas pipeline recorded several explosions. Nord Stream 1 and sister pipeline Nord Stream 2 were hit, causing gas to bubble into the ocean.

Although it is not clear who is behind it, it could be sabotage. The explosion occurred near the island of Bornholm in Denmark.

Nord Stream AG wants to investigate what is happening at the site, but needs permission from local authorities. The administrator has not received this yet, and it may take several weeks. Meanwhile, Sweden is investigating the cause of the blast.

Admin is also not allowed to view Nord Stream 2

The manager has not yet been allowed to investigate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline either. Nord Stream 2 AG reports that the police will have to wait to complete their own investigation at the scene.

Russia wants investigation into bombings Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has heard “disturbing statements” from Denmark and Sweden because the countries believe Russia should not participate in the investigation. “We will wait for any explanation on this, as we believe that Russian participation in the survey of the damaged area should be mandatory,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin previously called the incident an act of terrorism against the Nord Stream and accused Western countries, particularly the United States, of being behind the explosions. Russia is suspected of sabotaging pipelines in the West.

France and Belgium are full of gas storage facilities

Last week’s incident puts further pressure on gas supplies from Russia. So European countries are busy replenishing their stocks as much as possible.

For example, the French regulatory authority de régulation de l’énergie (CRE) announced on Wednesday that the country’s gas storage facilities are completely full. France has nearly 130 terawatt hours of gas in storage. This is about two-thirds of the national consumption in a normal winter.

Belgium has little in storage, but can import a lot of gas through pipelines from Norway. Both countries believe the stakes are now large enough to see them through the winter.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, the stock is still not fully filled. The surcharges are now more than 92 percent full, the German regulator announced. Until recently, its eastern neighbors relied heavily on gas from Russia.

Gas storages in our country are also more than 92 percent full, reports the European Interest Group for Gas Infrastructure GIE. This means that the original target of filling 80 per cent of stocks by November 1 has been met. Dutch surcharges will be added in the coming period.